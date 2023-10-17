These House Republicans voted against Jordan on first speaker ballot

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Rep. Jim Jordan walks to the House chambers at the U.S. Capitol on Oct. 17. Photo: Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Voting was underway Tuesday for a new House speaker, with Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) fighting for support among his colleagues.

Driving the news: While 200 House Republicans voted for Jordan on the first ballot, the House Judiciary Chair fell short of the 217 votes needed to become speaker during the first roll call ballot on Tuesday.

Zoom in: 20 Republicans voted against Jordan, and instead cast ballots for former speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.), House Majority Leader Steve Scalise (R-La.), House Majority Whip Tom Emmer (R-Minn.) and House Rules Committee Chair Tom Cole (R-Okla.), among others.

Here are the Republican House members who did not support Jordan in the first vote:

Rep. Don Bacon (R-Neb.) Rep. Ken Buck (R-Colo.) Rep. Lori Chavez-DeRemer (R-Ore.) Rep. Anthony D'Esposito (R-N.Y.) Rep. Mario Díaz-Balart (R-Fla.) Rep. Jake Ellzey (R-Texas) Rep. Andrew Garbarino (R-N.Y.) Rep. Carlos Giménez (R-Fla.) Rep. Tony Gonzales (R-Texas) Rep. Kay Granger (R-Texas) Rep. John James (R-Mich.) Rep. Mike Kelly (R-Pa.) Rep. Jennifer Kiggans (R-Va.) Rep. Nick LaLota (R-N.Y.) Rep. Doug LaMalfa (R-Calif.) Rep. Michael Lawler (R-N.Y.) Rep. John Rutherford (R-Fla.) Rep. Michael Simpson (R-Idaho) Rep. Victoria Spartz (R-Ind.) Rep. Steve Womack (R-Ark.)

Of note: Rep. Gus Bilirakis (R-Fla.) was absent.

Zoom out: The 20 Republicans voting against Jordan matched the worst ballot for McCarthy during his speaker election in January, Axios' Juliegrace Brufke reports.

Meanwhile, all House Democrats voted for Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-N.Y.).

Go deeper: Inside the pressure campaign to get Jim Jordan the House speaker gavel