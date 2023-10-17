Jim Jordan fails to win House speaker vote on first ballot
House Judiciary Chair Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) fell short of the 217 votes needed to become House speaker during the first roll call ballot on Tuesday.
Why it matters: The Jordan team entered the day expecting to need multiple ballots to win the gavel, but they're dealing with a group of resolute GOP defectors.
Driving the news: 200 House Republicans voted for Jordan on the first ballot.
- But 20 Republicans voted against him, including votes for McCarthy, House Majority Leader Steve Scalise, House Majority Whip Tom Emmer (R-Ind.) and House Rules Committee Chair Tom Cole (R-Okla.), among others.
- All Democrats voted for Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-N.Y.).
- The 20 Republicans voting against Jordan matched the worst ballot for McCarthy during his speaker election in January.
Zoom in: A group of GOP pragmatists and institutionalists cited concerns over Jordan's ties to former President Trump, Jan. 6, the Freedom Caucus, his fundraising abilities and alleged bullying tactics.
The intrigue: Conservatives have heavily pushed for Jordan — a founding member of the House Freedom Caucus — after Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) ousted McCarthy and Scalise dropped out of the race.
- Jordan won the GOP's internal election in a 124-81 vote on Friday, with a subsequent vote finding 55 members that wouldn't vote for him on the floor.
- By Monday Jordan managed to significantly whittle down the number of defectors, flipping key critics.
- McCarthy opted to throw his weight behind Jordan in the race, with some Scalise allies frustrated that he didn't do more to boost Scalise's candidacy.