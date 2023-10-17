Jim Jordan fails to win House speaker vote on first ballot

Share on email (opens in new window)

House Judiciary Chair Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) fell short of the 217 votes needed to become House speaker during the first roll call ballot on Tuesday.

Why it matters: The Jordan team entered the day expecting to need multiple ballots to win the gavel, but they're dealing with a group of resolute GOP defectors.

Driving the news: 200 House Republicans voted for Jordan on the first ballot.

But 20 Republicans voted against him, including votes for McCarthy, House Majority Leader Steve Scalise, House Majority Whip Tom Emmer (R-Ind.) and House Rules Committee Chair Tom Cole (R-Okla.), among others.

All Democrats voted for Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-N.Y.).

The 20 Republicans voting against Jordan matched the worst ballot for McCarthy during his speaker election in January.

Zoom in: A group of GOP pragmatists and institutionalists cited concerns over Jordan's ties to former President Trump, Jan. 6, the Freedom Caucus, his fundraising abilities and alleged bullying tactics.

The intrigue: Conservatives have heavily pushed for Jordan — a founding member of the House Freedom Caucus — after Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) ousted McCarthy and Scalise dropped out of the race.