Then-President Trump, Australian businessman Anthony Pratt and then-Australian Prime Minister Scott at Pratt's recycling and paper plant in Wapakoneta, Ohio, in 2019. Photo: Alex Ellinghausen/The Sydney Morning Herald via Getty Images

Former President Trump allegedly shared sensitive information with Mar-a-Lago member Anthony Pratt on calls he had with the leaders of Iraq and Ukraine, according to audio leaked to Australian media Sunday.

Why it matters: Australian billionaire Pratt is one of 84 potential witnesses whom prosecutors have identified in Trump's classified documents trial, which is scheduled to begin in Florida in May.

The New York Times previously reported that Republican presidential nomination front-runner Trump leaked classified information about U.S. nuclear submarines to Pratt , who is one of Australia's richest people. Trump has denied the claims.

Zoom in: Pratt described Trump's business practices of being "like the mafia," according to the joint investigation by the Australian "60 Minutes," The Sydney Morning Herald and The Age.

"It hadn't even been on the news yet and he [Trump] said, 'So I just bombed Iraq today,'" claimed the global executive chair of Visy Industries and Pratt Industries, of one conversation in 2019, per the leaked audio.

"And the president of Iraq called me up and said, you just levelled my city'. And he said, 'And I said to him, OK, what are you going to do about it?'"

Pratt described Trump in other audio excerpts as "outrageous" with a love of shocking people and knowing "exactly what to say — and what not to say — so that he avoids jail. But gets so close to it that it looks to everyone like he's breaking the law."

Of note: The audio also shows Pratt recounting Trump describing to him the 2019 call he had with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky that helped lead to his first impeachment in which he urged him to investigate the Biden family for unsubstantiated claims of corruption in the country.

"Trump said, 'You know that Ukraine phone call? That was nothing compared to what I usually do'. He said, 'that Ukraine phone call, that's nothing compared to what we usually talk about,'" recounted Pratt in the recording.

What they're saying: While not directly addressing the Australian media reports, Trump said in a statement to the New York Times that Pratt is "from a friendly country in Australia, one of our great allies, adding: "I don't know him well but he seemed like a nice person. He built a factory in Ohio and created American jobs."

A Trump spokesperson told the NYT sources which totally lack proper context and relevant information.

Representatives for Trump and Pratt did not immediately respond to Axios' request for comment.

