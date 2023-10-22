Updated 57 mins ago - Politics & Policy
McConnell redirects interview away from his health, says he's "recovered"
Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) shut down an inquiry into his health on Sunday when repeatedly asked about public instances when he appeared to freeze in front of reporters over the summer.
Driving the news: The 81-year-old said in an interview with CBS' "Face the Nation" moderator Margaret Brennan that he is "completely recovered."
- "I'm in good shape — completely recovered and back on the job," he added when asked if there is anything the public should know about his health that has not been disclosed.
- However, when asked about his ability and desire to continue serving amid "incredible dysfunction in Washington," McConnell did not answer, saying: "I think we ought to be talking about what we were talking about earlier, rather than my health."
- Prior to questions about his health, McConnell had been asked about Israel, Hamas, and the House Speaker race, among other topics.
Catch up quick: Last month, McConnell said he had no plans to step down prematurely as leader or retire before the end of his Senate term.
- Capitol physician Dr. Brian Monahan ruled out a seizure, stroke, or movement disorder as the cause of McConnell's second public freezing incident.
- Monahan attributed the freeze-up to dehydration and concussion recovery, which contradicted other doctors' reported impressions of McConnell's condition and sparked controversy.
Flashback: McConnell had been hospitalized and treated for a concussion after he fell at a dinner event in March.
