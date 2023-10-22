McConnell redirects interview away from his health, says he's "recovered"

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) shut down an inquiry into his health on Sunday when repeatedly asked about public instances when he appeared to freeze in front of reporters over the summer.

Driving the news: The 81-year-old said in an interview with CBS' "Face the Nation" moderator Margaret Brennan that he is "completely recovered."

"I'm in good shape — completely recovered and back on the job," he added when asked if there is anything the public should know about his health that has not been disclosed.

However, when asked about his ability and desire to continue serving amid "incredible dysfunction in Washington," McConnell did not answer, saying: " I think we ought to be talking about what we were talking about earlier, rather than my health."

I think we ought to be talking about what we were talking about earlier, rather than my health." Prior to questions about his health, McConnell had been asked about Israel, Hamas, and the House Speaker race, among other topics.

Catch up quick: Last month, McConnell said he had no plans to step down prematurely as leader or retire before the end of his Senate term.

Capitol physician Dr. Brian Monahan ruled out a seizure, stroke, or movement disorder as the cause of McConnell's second public freezing incident.

Monahan attributed the freeze-up to dehydration and concussion recovery, which contradicted other doctors' reported impressions of McConnell's condition and sparked controversy.

Flashback: McConnell had been hospitalized and treated for a concussion after he fell at a dinner event in March.

