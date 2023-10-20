Trump aide waives conflict of interest concerns in classified docs case

Share on email (opens in new window)

Walt Nauta leaves Trump Tower on Sept. 6 in New York City. Photo: James Devaney/GC Images

Longtime Trump aide Walt Nauta on Friday waived potential conflict of interest concerns related to his lawyer in the federal classified documents case involving him and the former president, multiple outlets reported.

The big picture: Judge Aileen Cannon, who is overseeing the case, cleared Nauta to keep his lawyer when the case goes in front of a jury in 2024.

Cannon last week postponed the hearing for Nauta over the question of potential conflicts of interest for his attorney Stanley Woodward.

Assistant special counsel David Harbach questioned during the hearing whether Woodward could fairly question a potential witness at the trial if he is a former client.

Nauta opted on Friday to continue being represented by Woodward.

Catch up quick: Cannon reprimanded prosecutors last week for bringing new questions about Woodward, and not raising them in filings ahead of the hearing.

"I do want to admonish the government for frankly wasting the court's time," the Trump-appointed judge said last week.

Zoom in: Special counsel Jack Smith's office in a court filing in August requested a hearing to discuss whether Woodward had a "conflict of interest" in the case.

Catch up quick: Nauta in July pleaded not guilty to charges related to alleged mishandling of documents.

He was charged alongside Carlos De Oliveira, a maintenance worker at Mar-a-Lago, who also had a hearing last week and said that he understood the potential conflicts of interest that may come up with his lawyer.

