Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Former President Trump on Aug. 6, 2022, in Dallas, Texas. Photo: Brandon Bell/Getty Images

A third person was charged Thursday by special counsel Jack Smith in the classified documents case against former President Trump, according to court filings.

Driving the news: Carlos de Oliveira, 56, of Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, was added to the obstruction conspiracy charge in the original indictment.

The superseding indictment also charges the former president, De Oliveira and Trump aide Waltine Nauta with two new obstruction counts "based on allegations that the defendants attempted to delete surveillance video footage at The Mar-a-Lago Club in summer 2022," per the court documents.

Oliveira was a maintenance worker at Mar-a-Lago, according to the documents.

Of note: An additional retention charge involves audio released by CNN last month in which Trump discussed sensitive documents during a 2021 meeting in Bedminster, New Jersey.

What they're saying: Trump's campaign responded to the superseding indictment by issuing a statement complaining that it marked the Justice Department's continued harassment of the former president and those around him.

Where it stands: Florida District Judge Aileen Cannon last week set the trial date in the classified documents case for May 20.

The big picture: Trump now faces 42 criminal counts related to his alleged efforts to retain classified information after he left the White House and obstruction of justice.

He also faces several other investigations as he campaigns for president, including the probe into his alleged efforts to interfere with the peaceful transfer of power during the 2020 election.

Meanwhile, Trump's lawyers met with prosecutors earlier Thursday regarding another possible criminal indictment by Smith's office.

Go deeper: Trump's courtroom calendar clashes with 2024 campaign

Editor's note: This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.