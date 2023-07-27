Trump lawyers meet with prosecutors over potential third indictment

Former President Trump arrives on stage at the Turning Point Action conference on July 15 in West Palm Beach, Florida. Photo: Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Lawyers for former President Trump met Thursday with prosecutors about another possible criminal indictment by special counsel Jack Smith's office, multiple outlets reported on Thursday.

Why it matters: Such gatherings can signal that an indictment could be near and are often an opportunity for defense lawyers to make their last case against potential charges.

Lawyers for Trump had a similar meeting with Justice Department officials days before he was indicted on charges relating to his post-presidency handling of classified documents, the New York Times reports.

A New York grand jury indicted the former president in March as part of the years-long investigation into Trump's role in hush money paid to adult film actress Stormy Daniels in 2016.

Trump wrote on Truth Social last week that he received a letter from Smith informing him that he is a target of the grand jury probe into efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 election.

Prosecutors are probing the Jan. 6 Capitol riot and Trump's efforts to undermine President Biden's 2020 election victory.

Driving the news: Lawyers for Trump arrived at Smith's office on Thursday morning, ABC News first reported.

Trump attorneys John Lauro and Todd Blanche met with Smith's team on Thursday, per NBC News.

CNN reported Thursday that jurors and a Smith prosecutor were seen entering the courthouse.

The Department of Justice declined comment when asked for confirmation on the gathering.

