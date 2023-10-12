The judge overseeing former President Trump's classified documents case criticized the government on Thursday for what she said was "wasting the court's time" after prosecutors introduced new questions about the lawyer for one of the co-defendants.

Driving the news: Judge Aileen Cannon postponed the hearing over the question of potential conflicts of interest with the lawyer for longtime Trump aide Walt Nauta, according to multiple reports.

"I do want to admonish the government for frankly wasting the court's time," the Trump-appointed judge said.

She criticized the government for not raising the question about Nauta's lawyer, Stanley Woodward, in their court filings ahead of the hearing.

The big picture: Carlos De Oliveira and Nauta both pleaded not guilty to charges related to alleged mishandling of documents.

The two co-defendants appeared in court Thursday for a hearing on potential lawyer conflicts of interest.

Special counsel Jack Smith's office in a court filing in August requested a hearing to discuss whether Woodward, the lawyer for Nauta, had a "conflict of interest" in the case.

Smith wrote that Woodward "has represented at least seven other individuals who have been questioned in connection with the investigation," and two of the individuals could be potential witnesses.

Zoom in: Assistant special counsel David Harbach questioned during Thursday's hearing whether Woodward could fairly question a potential witness at the trial if he is a former client.

"We don't understand how Mr. Woodward could think he could cross-examine Trump Employee 4 at trial," Harbach said.

Between the lines: Woodward suggested that it was unclear what the prosecutors were seeking to change by raising the question, per the Washington Post.

The lawyers for the two co-defendants have both denied conflicts.

What to watch: A trial is scheduled to begin in the classified documents case in May 2024.

