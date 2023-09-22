United Auto Workers president Shawn Fain filed a complaint Thursday with the National Labor Relations Board against Sen. Tim Scott (R-S.C.) over comments regarding strikers.

Driving the news: Fain claimed that the 2024 GOP hopeful violated federal labor law earlier this week when he praised then-President Reagan's firing of thousands of striking federal workers in 1981 after being asked about the ongoing UAW strike, per the complaint that was first reported by The Intercept.

Context: Under the National Labor Relations Act, anyone can file a charge against an employer or a labor organization if they believe rights have been violated.

Flashback: "I think Ronald Reagan gave us a great example when federal employees decided they were going to strike," Scott said Monday in Iowa during a campaign event.

"He said, you strike, you're fired. Simple concept to me to the extent that we can use that once again."

The big picture: Thousands of UAW workers went on strike against the Detroit Three automakers on Sept. 15.

This is the first time in history the UAW is targeting General Motors, Ford and Stellantis all at once.

Among the UAW's demands are higher wages, better benefits and certain protections regarding automakers shifting to electric vehicles.

Scott's office did not immediately respond to Axios' request for comment.

