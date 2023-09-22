UAW files labor board complaint over Tim Scott's remarks on firing workers
United Auto Workers president Shawn Fain filed a complaint Thursday with the National Labor Relations Board against Sen. Tim Scott (R-S.C.) over comments regarding strikers.
Driving the news: Fain claimed that the 2024 GOP hopeful violated federal labor law earlier this week when he praised then-President Reagan's firing of thousands of striking federal workers in 1981 after being asked about the ongoing UAW strike, per the complaint that was first reported by The Intercept.
Context: Under the National Labor Relations Act, anyone can file a charge against an employer or a labor organization if they believe rights have been violated.
Flashback: "I think Ronald Reagan gave us a great example when federal employees decided they were going to strike," Scott said Monday in Iowa during a campaign event.
- "He said, you strike, you're fired. Simple concept to me to the extent that we can use that once again."
The big picture: Thousands of UAW workers went on strike against the Detroit Three automakers on Sept. 15.
- This is the first time in history the UAW is targeting General Motors, Ford and Stellantis all at once.
- Among the UAW's demands are higher wages, better benefits and certain protections regarding automakers shifting to electric vehicles.
- Scott's office did not immediately respond to Axios' request for comment.
