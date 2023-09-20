Vance: Impeachment probe could backfire if GOP goes "further than the evidence"
Sen. J.D. Vance (R-Ohio) said during an Axios News Shapers event on Wednesday that the House impeachment inquiry into President Biden could backfire on Republicans if they go beyond the evidence.
Driving the news: Vance, a fervent supporter of former President Trump, said that House Republicans should "follow the evidence" in the probe.
- "If we get too far ahead of the evidence, then yeah, I think the American people will penalize us," Vance told Axios' Sophia Cai.
Between the lines: Vance, a strong Biden critic, has supported the House impeachment inquiry, even as some of his Senate colleagues have said they are skeptical of House Republicans' efforts, Axios previously reported.
- If the House sends the Senate articles of impeachment, Vance said Wednesday it would not be "a distraction," as long as "the House is judicious" with its probe.
- "I don't think it's a distraction, I think fundamentally the Senate will have an important constitutional duty at that time, and I plan to do it," he said.
The other side: Biden has told Democratic donors that he wouldn't let the inquiry distract him from presidential duties.
- "I've got a job to do," the president said earlier this month. "I've got to deal with the issues that affect the American people every single solitary day."
Zoom out: Vance, who was once a Trump critic before converting to a full-throated supporter of the ex-president, told Axios that one of the reasons he supports the ex-president is his "sense of humor."
- "He's fundamentally a person who pokes fun of the political system, that's one of the reasons I like him, absolutely," he said.
- "I think that in some ways we live in an absurd political system, and it benefits from somebody who has a bit of a sense of humor about it."
- Vance earned an endorsement from Trump during the 2022 election, propelling his victory in a state Trump won comfortably twice.
Flashback: Trump, appearing at a 2022 rally for Vance's campaign, said that the then-Senate hopeful "is kissing my ass, he wants my support so much," which Vance later dismissed as "a joke."
What to watch: Vance said that he wants to "do everything I can to help" Trump's 2024 presidential bid, when asked if he is open to being the ex-president's running mate.
- "However he asks me to help, I will do it," he said during the Axios event.
- "My personal view is the most useful thing that I can do for Donald Trump and ... for the country is to be a good legislator in the United States Senate."
