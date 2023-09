Share on email (opens in new window)

On Wednesday, September 20, Axios returns for our next News Shapers event in Washington, D.C..

Senator J.D. Vance (R-Ohio) will join Axios politics reporter Sophia Cai for an exclusive interview focused on the road ahead for the 2024 election, the state of the economy, the war in Ukraine and other big news stories of the day. Additional speakers will be announced soon.

Register to join us in-person or virtually here.