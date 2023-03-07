Scoop: Kari Lake among 4 women Trump's considering for VP pick

Kari Lake of Arizona kisses a portrait of former President Trump after speaking at CPAC in National Harbor, Md., on Friday. Photo: Nathan Howard/Reuters

Former President Trump is strongly considering picking a female running mate — and sees Kari Lake as a model for his vice-presidential pick, according to people who discussed the topic with him.

Why it matters: Trump is already gaming out the general election in November 2024 — and knows he has a massive weakness with the white suburban women he would need to beat President Biden.

Lake, a former TV anchor who lost her race for Arizona governor in November, meets Trump's most important qualification for a No. 2:

She has shown she's willing to defend him vociferously, no matter the issue or controversy.

But Trump friends say Lake carries a big downside: He wants no risk that his running mate could outshine him. Lake would be assumed to be angling for president from the day she entered the White House. She made a political trip to Iowa last month.

And of course losing her winnable governor's race (which she challenged) hurts her mojo.

Trump spokesperson Steven Cheung said: "Anyone who thinks they know what President Trump is going to do is seriously misinformed and trying to curry favor with 'potential' V.P. candidates."

"President Trump will choose his running mate on his own time, and those who are playing the media game are doing so at their own peril."

Between the lines: The characteristics Trump is most looking for are, ironically, quite like former Vice President Pence, with whom he's no longer on speaking terms.

Trump wants someone who is unfailingly loyal — and bland enough that they don't steal any spotlight.

Some close to Trump think Nikki Haley — former South Carolina governor, and his ambassador to the UN — might be the best fit.

She's his best-known declared opponent for the GOP nomination. He calculates she doesn't take a single vote from him.

Another strong fit might be Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders, who was Trump's White House press secretary.

Trump recently asked her for an endorsement in the presidential race and she demurred, as the N.Y. Times' Maggie Haberman reported.

But Sanders left an opening to embrace Trump if he looks like a winner.

South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem also is frequently mentioned by Trump confidants as having strong veep potential.