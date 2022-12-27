An Arizona judge on Tuesday declined to issue sanctions against former GOP gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake for a now-dismissed lawsuit she brought to overturn her defeat in the state's governor's race.

Driving the news: Maricopa County Superior Court Judge Peter Thompson ordered Lake to pay around $33,000 in legal fees to Arizona Democratic Gov.-elect Katie Hobbs, the state's secretary of state who won the race by around 17,000 votes and was named as a defendant in the lawsuit.

Lake was ordered to compensate expert witnesses that testified in the trial over the lawsuit.

Hobbs had requested sanctions against Lake.

What they're saying: "There is no doubt that each side believes firmly in its position with great conviction,” Thompson wrote. "The fact that plaintiff [Lake] failed to meet the burden of clear and convincing evidence ... does not equate to a finding that her claims were, or were not, groundless and presented in bad faith."

The big picture: Thompson rejected Lake's legal bid last week, ruling she did not prove that election officials committed misconduct that would've changed the outcome of the race.

The dismissal confirmed Hobbs' victory in the race.

During her campaign, Lake — a Trump-backed candidate who pushed baseless election denial claims — stated that she would contest an unfavorable outcome in the election.

What's next: Hobbs is set to be sworn in as the governor of Arizona next month.

