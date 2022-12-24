Kari Lake loses bid to overturn Arizona election results

Kari Lake speaks during the Republican Party's election night event in Scottsdale, Ariz. Photo: Joshua Lott/The Washington Post via Getty Images

An Arizona judge on Saturday rejected GOP candidate Kari Lake's legal bid to overturn her defeat in the state's governor's race, confirming Arizona Secretary of State Katie Hobbs' victory.

Driving the news: Maricopa County Superior Court Judge Peter Thompson ruled that Lake didn't prove election officials committed misconduct that would've changed the outcome of the race.

Thompson dismissed eight of Lake's 10 claims in her lawsuit before hearing the case last week.

In his ruling, Thompson acknowledged "the anger and frustration of voters" but said the court "cannot accept speculation or conjecture in place of clear and convincing evidence."

Flashback: Lake lost by about 17,000 votes to Hobbs, who will be sworn in next month.

Before the election, Lake indicated she would challenge an unfavorable outcome.

What they're saying: "For the sake of restoring faith and honesty in our elections, I will appeal his ruling," Lake tweeted.