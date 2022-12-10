Republican Kari Lake files lawsuit challenging her defeat in Arizona governor's race

Arizona GOP gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake speaks to the media after voting on Nov. 8 in Phoenix. Photo: John Moore via Getty Images

Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake (R) filed a lawsuit against Maricopa County officials on Friday challenging certification of Democrat Katie Hobbs' win.

Driving the news: The Donald Trump-backed candidate has refused to concede, claiming problems with printers and tabulation machines despite failing to provide evidence. Her lawsuit seeks a court order "declaring that Kari Lake is the winner of the 2022 Arizona gubernatorial election," the New York Times reports.

She has maintained this stance despite Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey's (R) Nov. 23 statement that his administration will ensure a smooth transition to Hobbs.

"If the process was illegitimate then so are the results," Lake tweeted on Friday after filing the suit. "Stay tuned, folks."

What they're saying: "Arizonans made their voices heard and elected Katie Hobbs as their governor," Hobbs' campaign said in a statement. "No nuisance lawsuit will change that."

"Kari Lake needs attention like a fish needs water - and independent experts and local elections officials of both parties have made clear that this was a safe, secure, and fair election."

The big picture: The lawsuit is no surprise. Lake, whom many saw as a rising MAGA star, had indicated prior to the election that she would challenge results if they were not in her favor.