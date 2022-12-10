Skip to main content
1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

Republican Kari Lake files lawsuit challenging her defeat in Arizona governor's race

Shawna Chen

Arizona GOP gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake speaks to the media after voting on Nov. 8 in Phoenix. Photo: John Moore via Getty Images

Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake (R) filed a lawsuit against Maricopa County officials on Friday challenging certification of Democrat Katie Hobbs' win.

Driving the news: The Donald Trump-backed candidate has refused to concede, claiming problems with printers and tabulation machines despite failing to provide evidence. Her lawsuit seeks a court order "declaring that Kari Lake is the winner of the 2022 Arizona gubernatorial election," the New York Times reports.

  • She has maintained this stance despite Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey's (R) Nov. 23 statement that his administration will ensure a smooth transition to Hobbs.
  • "If the process was illegitimate then so are the results," Lake tweeted on Friday after filing the suit. "Stay tuned, folks."

What they're saying: "Arizonans made their voices heard and elected Katie Hobbs as their governor," Hobbs' campaign said in a statement. "No nuisance lawsuit will change that."

  • "Kari Lake needs attention like a fish needs water - and independent experts and local elections officials of both parties have made clear that this was a safe, secure, and fair election."

The big picture: The lawsuit is no surprise. Lake, whom many saw as a rising MAGA star, had indicated prior to the election that she would challenge results if they were not in her favor.

