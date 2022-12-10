Republican Kari Lake files lawsuit challenging her defeat in Arizona governor's race
Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake (R) filed a lawsuit against Maricopa County officials on Friday challenging certification of Democrat Katie Hobbs' win.
Driving the news: The Donald Trump-backed candidate has refused to concede, claiming problems with printers and tabulation machines despite failing to provide evidence. Her lawsuit seeks a court order "declaring that Kari Lake is the winner of the 2022 Arizona gubernatorial election," the New York Times reports.
- She has maintained this stance despite Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey's (R) Nov. 23 statement that his administration will ensure a smooth transition to Hobbs.
- "If the process was illegitimate then so are the results," Lake tweeted on Friday after filing the suit. "Stay tuned, folks."
What they're saying: "Arizonans made their voices heard and elected Katie Hobbs as their governor," Hobbs' campaign said in a statement. "No nuisance lawsuit will change that."
- "Kari Lake needs attention like a fish needs water - and independent experts and local elections officials of both parties have made clear that this was a safe, secure, and fair election."
The big picture: The lawsuit is no surprise. Lake, whom many saw as a rising MAGA star, had indicated prior to the election that she would challenge results if they were not in her favor.