Governor-elect Katie Hobbs is seen on Nov. 5, 2022 in Phoenix, Arizona. Photo: Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey (R) said Wednesday his administration will ensure a smooth transition to Democratic Governor-elect Katie Hobbs, even as the defeated Republican candidate Kari Lake refuses to concede.

Driving the news: "All of us have waited patiently for the democratic process to play out. The people of Arizona have spoken, their votes have been counted and we respect their decision," Ducey said in a statement after meeting with Hobbs more than a week after her win was clear.

Photo: Gov. Doug Ducey/Twitter

Context: Ducey called to congratulate Hobbs the day after news outlets called the race, but had not made a public statement, AP reports.

The outgoing governor was a co-chair of the Republican Governors Association, which spent more than $10 million on ads attacking Hobbs, per AP.

Yes, but: Although Ducey endorsed the entire Republican ticket for the general election, he did not campaign with Lake, according to AP.

What he's saying: "Today I congratulated Governor-elect Katie Hobbs on her victory in a hard-fought race and offered my full cooperation as she prepares to assume the leadership of the State of Arizona," Ducey said.

“My administration will work to make this transition as smooth and seamless as possible."

Catch up quick: Hobbs, Arizona’s secretary of state, won the governor's race against the Trump-backed Lake, and will become the first Democrat in the position since 2006.

Lake, a former local TV news anchor, was widely viewed as a rising star in the MAGA wing of the Republican Party.

She indicated that she's planning to challenge the results of her loss and previously refused to commit to accepting the election results if they weren't in her favor.

