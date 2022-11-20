Kari Lake, perhaps the most Trumpian candidate running for office this year, narrowly lost her bid for Arizona governor to Democrat Katie Hobbs.

Exit polls underscore that she lost by failing to focus on the concerns of college-educated white suburbanites — even as the GOP made inroads with the state's Hispanic voters.

By the numbers: Hobbs won 55% of white college-educated voters, according to the AP/NORC exit poll, a strong showing that's even better than Sen. Kyrsten Sinema's impressive 51% performance with the demographic in 2018.

But among Hispanic voters, Lake made clear gains. Hobbs won Latino voters by 15 points (57% to 42%), a significant drop from Sinema's 38-point margin of victory with Hispanics in 2018.

Independents backed Hobbs over Lake by 30 points, 64% to 34%. Hobbs even won 11% of Republicans.