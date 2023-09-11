Share on email (opens in new window)

Mark Meadows at a forum at the FreedomWorks headquarters in Nov. 2022. Photo: Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Former Trump chief of staff Mark Meadows filed an emergency request on Monday, asking a judge to stay his order in the Georgia racketeering case.

The big picture: The move comes just days after a federal judge denied his request to move the case to federal court.

Meadows filed a notice of appeal following Friday's ruling from U.S. District Judge Steve Jones.

Catch up quick: Meadows is charged with violating Georgia's racketeering law, known as RICO, and soliciting the violation of oath by a public officer as part of a broader effort to overturn Georgia's 2020 election results.

Meadows was on the line during Trump's Jan. 2021 phone call to Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, in which Trump told Raffensperger to "find" the necessary votes for him to win.

Meadows has argued that he ought to be immune from the state charges because his actions were taken as part of his job as a federal official.

But in the Friday decision, Jones wrote that Meadows "has not shown how his actions relate to the scope of his federal executive branch office."

What we're watching: The state was ordered to file a response brief by noon Tuesday.