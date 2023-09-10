Luis Rubiales resigns as Spanish soccer president after World Cup kiss
Luis Rubiales resigned as president of the Spanish Football Federation on Sunday following weeks of criticism for kissing a national soccer team player on the lips following their Women's World Cup win.
Driving the news: Rubiales could face criminal charges after both player Jenni Hermoso and a Spanish prosecutor last week filed legal complaints accusing him of sexual assault and coercion for the kiss that Rubiales said was "consensual," but the 33-year-old World Cup winner said was nonconsensual.
- Spanish football federation's regional leaders asked him to resign late last month and soccer's world governing body FIFA suspended him over the matter.
What he's saying: "I will defend my honorability. I will defend my innocence," Rubiales said in an online post announcing his resignation Sunday.
- "After the quick suspension carried out by FIFA, plus the rest of open proceedings against me, it is evident that I will not be able to return to my position," he added.
- "Insisting on waiting and holding on is not going to contribute to anything positive, neither to the federation nor to Spanish football."
