Luis Rubiales, then president of the Royal Spanish Football Federation at the FIFA Women's World Cup in Auckland, New Zealand, in August. Photo: Maja Hitij - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images

Luis Rubiales resigned as president of the Spanish Football Federation on Sunday following weeks of criticism for kissing a national soccer team player on the lips following their Women's World Cup win.

Driving the news: Rubiales could face criminal charges after both player Jenni Hermoso and a Spanish prosecutor last week filed legal complaints accusing him of sexual assault and coercion for the kiss that Rubiales said was "consensual," but the 33-year-old World Cup winner said was nonconsensual.

Spanish football federation's regional leaders asked him to resign late last month and soccer's world governing body FIFA suspended him over the matter.

What he's saying: "I will defend my honorability. I will defend my innocence," Rubiales said in an online post announcing his resignation Sunday.

"After the quick suspension carried out by FIFA, plus the rest of open proceedings against me, it is evident that I will not be able to return to my position," he added.

"Insisting on waiting and holding on is not going to contribute to anything positive, neither to the federation nor to Spanish football."

