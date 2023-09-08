Share on email (opens in new window)

A string of buoys used as a border barrier on the Rio Grande River in Eagle Pass, Texas, in July. Photo: Jordan Vonderhaar/Bloomberg via Getty Images

An appeals court temporarily allowed Texas' floating border barrier blocking migrants crossing from Mexico into the U.S. to remain in place in the Rio Grande on Thursday, per multiple reports.

Driving the news: A federal judge had on Wednesday ordered officials in a preliminary injunction to move the barrier that's upset Mexican officials to the riverbank.

The Biden administration is suing Texas over its floating barrier, which Axios' Stef Kight notes has immigration advocates worried for the safety of migrants.

