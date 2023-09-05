Ex-Proud Boys leader Enrique Tarrio sentenced to 22 years in Jan. 6 case
Henry "Enrique" Tarrio, former leader of the right-wing extremist group Proud Boys, was sentenced on Wednesday to 22 years in prison for his role in the deadly Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection.
Why it matters: Tarrio's sentencing caps one of the highest-profile prosecutions related to the Capitol riot, and his isthe longest sentence handed down in the Jan. 6 cases.
- The previous highest sentencing record related to Jan. 6 was held by Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes, who was sentenced to 18 years in prison in May.
Of note: Prosecutors had sought a 33-year sentence for Tarrio.
Flashback: Tarrio was found guilty in May of seditious conspiracy related to Jan. 6, alongside other Proud Boys members.
- Tarrio wasn't at the Jan. 6 Capitol Riot because he was arrested days earlier for vandalizing a Black Lives Matter banner at a historic Black church in D.C. in 2020.
- However, prosecutors have argued that Tarrio maintained command over Proud Boys members after his arrest and cheered on the group as its members stormed the Capitol.
- Prosecutors also noted Tarrio took credit for the riot on behalf of the group.
Zoom out: The Justice Department said in the spring that more than 1,030 people have been charged in connection to Jan. 6 in the roughly two years since the attack, and around 570 have pleaded guilty.
The big picture: Two other former Proud Boy leaders also received lengthy sentences last week for their actions on and around Jan. 6.
- Joseph Biggs was sentenced to 17 years in prison last week, while Zachary Rehl received 15 years in prison.
