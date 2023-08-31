Members of the Proud Boys outside the Capitol in Washington, D.C. on Jan. 6, 2021. Photo: Amanda Andrade-Rhoades/For The Washington Post via Getty Images

Two former leaders of the Proud Boys were sentenced Thursday for seditious conspiracy and other charges related to the Capitol riot.

Driving the news: Joseph Biggs was sentenced to 17 years in prison while Zachary Rehl was sentenced to 15 years in prison, per the Department of Justice.

Both men were also sentenced to 36 months of supervised release.

The big picture: Biggs' sentence is among the longest handed down in the Jan. 6 cases — though it's about half as long as what prosecutors requested.

The DOJ asked that Biggs serve 33 years in prison and Rehl serve 30 years.

The longest sentences so far is an 18-year prison term being served by Stewart Rhodes, the founder of the far-right militia group Oath Keepers.

Flashback: Biggs and Rehl were both found guilty of seditious conspiracy in May, along with other members of the extreme right-wing group, including that Henry "Enrique" Tarrio and Ethan Nordean.

Zoom out: More than 1,100 people have been arrested in nearly all 50 states for crimes related to the breach of the U.S. Capitol.

These include more than 350 individuals charged with assaulting or impeding law enforcement.

