Proud Boys saw themselves as "foot soldiers for the right": Ex-member
A former Proud Boys member testified in federal court Tuesday as part of the trial into the group's members and their role in the Jan. 6 Capitol riot.
Driving the news: Matthew Greene flipped on his alleged co-conspirators, former leader Henry "Enrique" Tarrio and four other members, who are facing seditious conspiracy and other charges, per ABC News.
Why it matters: Greene's cooperation is key for prosecutors trying to prove their allegations that the Proud Boys played a role in planning the riot.
What he's saying: He alleged during testimony that they had been trying to trigger violent interactions with those believed to be part of Antifa in the weeks before Jan. 6, 2021.
- "We, as the Proud Boys, almost viewed ourselves as the foot soldiers of the right, whereas Antifa were the foot soldiers of the left," Greene said.
- Greene testified that former President Trump lost his re-election bid, the Proud Boys became "more and more angry about the result of the election. ... At that point I was pretty well convinced we were heading toward a civil war."
Background: Greene was the first Proud Boys member to plead guilty to conspiracy after reaching a deal with prosecutors.
- Tarrio, as well as members Ethan Nordean, Joseph Biggs, Zachary Rehl and Dominic Pezzola, have all pleaded not guilty.