Proud Boys member pleads guilty to charges in Capitol riot

Matthew Greene, a self-proclaimed member of the Proud Boys, pleaded guilty on Wednesday to conspiracy and obstruction for his role in the deadly Jan. 6 Capitol riot.

Why it matters: The 34-year-old is the first known member of the far-right group to plead guilty in federal court in connection to the riot. Several others affiliated with the Proud Boys have been charged.

"The plea is significant because Matthew Greene ... admitted coordinating with other members of the extremist group at the front of the Capitol mob, although there is no evidence he actually entered the building," the Washington Post writes.

Greene's sentencing is slated for March 10, according to the Justice Department. He will remain in custody ahead of sentencing.

What they're saying: "Greene's intent in conspiring with others to unlawfully enter the restricted area of the Capitol grounds was to send a message to legislators and Vice President Pence," according to court documents.

"Greene intended to affect the government by stopping or delaying the Congressional proceeding, and in fact, did so," the documents added.

Background: Greene marched from the Washington Monument to the Capitol, where he was among the first to cross a downed police line, per court documents.