Proud Boys member pleads guilty to charges in Capitol riot

Yacob Reyes

Photo: Brent Stirton/Getty Images

Matthew Greene, a self-proclaimed member of the Proud Boys, pleaded guilty on Wednesday to conspiracy and obstruction for his role in the deadly Jan. 6 Capitol riot.

Why it matters: The 34-year-old is the first known member of the far-right group to plead guilty in federal court in connection to the riot. Several others affiliated with the Proud Boys have been charged.

  • "The plea is significant because Matthew Greene ... admitted coordinating with other members of the extremist group at the front of the Capitol mob, although there is no evidence he actually entered the building," the Washington Post writes.
  • Greene's sentencing is slated for March 10, according to the Justice Department. He will remain in custody ahead of sentencing.

What they're saying: "Greene's intent in conspiring with others to unlawfully enter the restricted area of the Capitol grounds was to send a message to legislators and Vice President Pence," according to court documents.

  • "Greene intended to affect the government by stopping or delaying the Congressional proceeding, and in fact, did so," the documents added.

Background: Greene marched from the Washington Monument to the Capitol, where he was among the first to cross a downed police line, per court documents.

  • At the time of the attack, Greene was a "first-degree member" of Proud Boys and had decided to travel to Washington, D.C., after reading a tweet from former President Donald Trump "referencing a 'wild' protest," authorities said.

Axios
Dec 21, 2021 - Politics & Policy

Pentagon updates rules to combat rising extremism

Men wearing military tactical gear on the Senate side of the Capitol on Jan. 6. Photo: Robert Nickelsberg/Getty Images

The Pentagon announced Monday new steps in its internal fight against the rising appeal of extremist ideas and ideologies in its ranks.

Why it matters: Domestic extremism in the military has become a growing concern in recent years, but blew wide open on Jan. 6 when former and current service members — some in tactical gear — participated in the U.S. Capitol. insurrection.

Andrew Solender
34 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Jan. 6 committee seeks to interview Rep. Jim Jordan

Rep. Jim Jordan. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

The Jan. 6 select committee on Wednesday asked Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) to meet with the panel to provide information on his communications with former President Trump regarding the attack on the Capitol.

Why it matters: The request marks the second time in three days the panel's members have asked one of their colleagues to cooperate with their expanding investigation.

  • Rep. Scott Perry (R-Pa.) said Tuesday he would decline to comply with the committee's request for documents and an interview.
  • Axios has reached out to Jordan's office for comment.

What they're saying: "We understand that you had at least one and possibly multiple communications with President Trump on January 6th," Rep. Bennie Thompson (D-Miss.), the chair of the committee, wrote to Jordan in a letter.

  • Thompson said he would like to discuss "each such communication" with Jordan "in detail." Jordan has publicly admitted to speaking with Trump by phone on Jan. 6, though he has been murky on the exact timing.
  • Thompson said he would also like to discuss reported meetings with White House officials in December and January "about strategies for overturning the results of the 2020 election."
  • "We would also like to ask you about any discussions involving the possibility of presidential pardons for individuals involved in any aspect of January 6th or the planning for January 6th," Thompson added.

What's next: As with Perry, Thompson said his request for an interview with Jordan is "voluntary," and offered to meet the Ohio congressman in his district.

  • Jordan, a harsh critic of the committee who was denied a role as a senior Republican on the panel after House Speaker Nancy Pelosi vetoed his appointment, is not a prime candidate for cooperation.
  • A committee spokesperson said in a statement on Tuesday the panel would consider using "other tools" to extract information from Perry but declined to go as far as threatening a subpoena – its tool of choice for many non-congressional witnesses.
Axios
Updated 2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Omicron dashboard

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

  1. Health: FDA authorizes first pill to treat COVID at home — Rethinking the COVID isolation period — NHL players won't participate in Beijing Olympics due to COVID — Biden's COVID culpability — What to do about Omicron over the holidays.
  2. Vaccines: Biden says it's "your patriotic duty" to get vaccinated — WHO and EU clear Novavax, adding another option to vaccine arsenal — NYC will give $100 to people who get booster.
  3. States: California to require health care workers get booster shots — Supreme Court denies challenge to New Mexico's vaccine mandate — First confirmed U.S. Omicron death recorded in Texas.
  4. World: Europe tightens COVID restrictions as Omicron spreads — WHO Europe chief on Omicron: "We can see another storm coming" — Israel rolls out 4th COVID vaccine dose to over-60s.
  5. Variant tracker: Where different strains are spreading.
