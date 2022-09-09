Two Jan. 6 rioters, including Proud Boys Hawaii leader, plead guilty
Two men, including the leader of the Hawaii chapter of the Proud Boys, pleaded guilty on Friday to a felony charge for their involvement in the Jan. 6 Capitol riot, per the Department of Justice.
Driving the news: Nicholas Ochs, 36, who founded Hawaii's Proud Boys chapter, and Nicholas DeCarlo, 32, of Fort Worth, Texas, pleaded guilty to obstruction of an official proceeding.
- Both men stormed the Capitol on Jan. 6 and DeCarlo, while there, wrote "Murder the Media" on a door, while Ochs filmed him, per the DOJ.
- "Murder the Media" was also the name of the men's social media channel.
- Ochs and DeCarlo also "rummaged through a U.S. Capitol Police duffel bag" and DeCarlo took a pair of plastic handcuffs, per the DOJ.
- Federal guidelines for Ochs, who was arrested on Jan. 7, 2021, and DeCarlo, arrested on Jan. 26, 2021, call for sentences between about 3 1/2 years and four years in prison, AP reports.
The big picture: The DOJ has arrested more than 870 individuals in connection to the Jan. 6 Capitol riot, including more than 265 individuals who have been charged with assaulting or impeding law enforcement, per the DOJ.
What to watch: The sentencing for both men is expected in December, per AP.
