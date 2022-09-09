Two Jan. 6 rioters, including Proud Boys Hawaii leader, plead guilty

Two men, including the leader of the Hawaii chapter of the Proud Boys, pleaded guilty on Friday to a felony charge for their involvement in the Jan. 6 Capitol riot, per the Department of Justice.

Driving the news: Nicholas Ochs, 36, who founded Hawaii's Proud Boys chapter, and Nicholas DeCarlo, 32, of Fort Worth, Texas, pleaded guilty to obstruction of an official proceeding.

Both men stormed the Capitol on Jan. 6 and DeCarlo, while there, wrote "Murder the Media" on a door, while Ochs filmed him, per the DOJ.

"Murder the Media" was also the name of the men's social media channel.

Ochs and DeCarlo also "rummaged through a U.S. Capitol Police duffel bag" and DeCarlo took a pair of plastic handcuffs, per the DOJ.

Federal guidelines for Ochs, who was arrested on Jan. 7, 2021, and DeCarlo, arrested on Jan. 26, 2021, call for sentences between about 3 1/2 years and four years in prison, AP reports.

The big picture: The DOJ has arrested more than 870 individuals in connection to the Jan. 6 Capitol riot, including more than 265 individuals who have been charged with assaulting or impeding law enforcement, per the DOJ.

What to watch: The sentencing for both men is expected in December, per AP.

