A New Mexico judge on Tuesday disqualified Couy Griffin, a county commissioner who founded Cowboys for Trump, from serving in public office ever again because of his participation in the Jan. 6 Capitol riot.

Driving the news: The judge ruled that Griffin is "barred for life" from serving as an elected official, effective immediately, under the Fourteenth Amendment because he took part in the "insurrection after taking his oath," per the court filing.

"Mr. Griffin aided the insurrection even though he did not personally engage in violence," State District Court Judge Francis Mathew said.

Mathew also said that Griffin, who serves as Otero County Commissioner, "incited, encouraged, and helped normalize the violence on January 6," citing his participation in chants and filming videos for social media.

"By joining the mob and trespassing on restricted Capitol grounds, Mr. Griffin contributed to delaying Congress's election-certification proceedings," the judge said.

The big picture: Griffin was convicted in March for breaching the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 and was sentenced to 14 days in jail, but given credit for time served.

The NAACP called for Griffin's removal from public office last month, citing his involvement in the insurrection.

The group also alleged that he tried to disenfranchise voters, AP reports.

Go deeper: "Cowboys for Trump" founder convicted for breaching the Capitol on Jan. 6