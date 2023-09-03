Share on email (opens in new window)

Ukraine's Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov (L) and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky during a July meeting on the sidelines of the NATO Summit in Vilnius, Lithuania. Photo: Odd Andersen/AFP via Getty Images

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky announced Sunday plans to replace Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov because he said "new approaches" were needed.

Driving the news: Zelensky said in a televised address the country's Parliament would vote this week on whether to dismiss Reznikov, who's led the ministry since before Russia's military invaded Ukraine. "I expect the Parliament to support" nominee Rustem Umerov, who runs Ukraine's State Property Fund," Zelensky said.

The big picture: There has been a wave of dismissals in Ukraine's defense ministry in recent months linked to a corruption scandal.

Reznikov has not been directly implicated mishandling of military contracts, but there had been calls for him to resign as head of the ministry due to the scandal.

Zelensky regards quashing corruption as a key factorr in his efforts for Ukraine to join the European Union and NATO.

What he's saying: "Oleksii Reznikov has gone through more than 550 days of full-scale war," Zelensky said in his address.

"I believe that the Ministry needs new approaches and other formats of interaction with both the military and society at large."

Editor's note: This article has been updated with further context.