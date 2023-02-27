Zelensky fires top Ukrainian military commander

Ukraine's joint forces commander has been dismissed from his role, President Volodymyr Zelensky announced in a brief decree on Sunday, per Reuters.

The big picture: The dismissal of Major Gen. Eduard Mykhailovich Moskalov, who had served in the role overseeing battles in the Donbas region since last March, is the latest in a series of Ukrainian leadership changes since the Russian military invasion began in February last year.

Zoom in: Several high-profile Ukrainian officials were fired or resigned last month as Zelensky moved to contain allegations of corruption.

What we're watching: It was not immediately clear why Zelensky fired Moskalyov as no reason was given in the one-line decree that was published on the Ukrainian president's official website.

