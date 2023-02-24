2 hours ago - World
In photos: World marks one year since Russia's invasion of Ukraine
People in dozens of other countries around the world marked the first anniversary of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine with demonstrations in support of Kyiv and against the war.
The big picture: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky pledged to "do everything to gain victory this year" in an address on Friday as the war enters its second year.
In photos:
Go deeper: U.S. hits Russia with new sanctions one year after Ukraine invasion