In photos: World marks one year since Russia's invasion of Ukraine

People in dozens of other countries around the world marked the first anniversary of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine with demonstrations in support of Kyiv and against the war.

The big picture: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky pledged to "do everything to gain victory this year" in an address on Friday as the war enters its second year.

In photos:

A destroyed Russian T-72 tank exhibited outside the Russian Embassy near the Brandenburg Gate in Berlin on Feb. 24. Photo: Krisztian Bocsi/Bloomberg via Getty Images

People laying flowers at the monument to Taras Shevchenko, a Ukrainian poet, in Almaty, Kazakhstan, on Feb. 24. Photo: Rostislav Netisov/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

The Eiffel Tower lit in the colors of the Ukrainian flag on Feb. 23. Photo: Ludovic Marin/AFP via Getty Images

An anti-war demonstration in Tokyo on Feb. 23. Photo: David Mareuil/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

A demonstration in support of Ukraine in Tel Aviv, Israel, on Feb. 24. Photo: Ahmad Gharabli/AFP via Getty Images

Activists painting a road outside of the Russian Embassy in London on Feb. 23. Photo: Handout/Led By Donkeys via Getty Images

