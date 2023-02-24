Skip to main content
In photos: World marks one year since Russia's invasion of Ukraine

Jacob Knutson
A demonstration in support of Ukraine in Belgrade, Serbia, on Feb. 24.

A demonstration in support of Ukraine in Belgrade, Serbia, on Feb. 24. Photo: Vladimir Zivojinovic/Getty Images

People in dozens of other countries around the world marked the first anniversary of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine with demonstrations in support of Kyiv and against the war.

The big picture: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky pledged to "do everything to gain victory this year" in an address on Friday as the war enters its second year.

In photos:
A destroyed Russian T-72 tank exhibited outside the Russian Embassy near the Brandenburg Gate in Berlin on Feb. 24.
A destroyed Russian T-72 tank exhibited outside the Russian Embassy near the Brandenburg Gate in Berlin on Feb. 24. Photo: Krisztian Bocsi/Bloomberg via Getty Images
People laying flowers at the monument to Taras Shevchenko, a Ukrainian poet, in Almaty, Kazakhstan, on Feb. 24.
People laying flowers at the monument to Taras Shevchenko, a Ukrainian poet, in Almaty, Kazakhstan, on Feb. 24. Photo: Rostislav Netisov/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images
The Eiffel Tower lit in the colors of the Ukrainian flag on Feb. 23.
The Eiffel Tower lit in the colors of the Ukrainian flag on Feb. 23. Photo: Ludovic Marin/AFP via Getty Images
An anti-war demonstration in Tokyo on Feb. 23.
An anti-war demonstration in Tokyo on Feb. 23. Photo: David Mareuil/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images
A demonstration in support of Ukraine in Tel Aviv, Israel, on Feb. 24.
A demonstration in support of Ukraine in Tel Aviv, Israel, on Feb. 24. Photo: Ahmad Gharabli/AFP via Getty Images
Activists painting a road outside of the the Russian Embassy in London on Feb. 23.
Activists painting a road outside of the Russian Embassy in London on Feb. 23. Photo: Handout/Led By Donkeys via Getty Images

