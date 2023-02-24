U.S. hits Russia with new sanctions one year after Ukraine invasion
The United States announced new sanctions on Friday against Russia and entities in third-party countries that the White House said are supporting Russia's war effort in Ukraine.
Why it matters: The actions mark one year since Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine and include additional security and infrastructure packages for Kyiv.
- The sanctions, which the White House said come in coordination with other members of the G7 will target over 200 individuals and entities, including a dozen Russian financial institutions.
- President Biden is also set to sign a proclamation on Friday to raise tariffs on certain Russian products imported to the U.S., including 100 Russian metals, minerals and chemical products worth approximately $2.8 billion.
The Department of Defense announced a $2 billion security assistance package for Ukraine on Friday, which includes additional artillery rounds, munitions for laser-guided rocket systems and unmanned aerial systems.
- The Department of Energy announced its third infrastructure package for Ukraine, which will include critical transmission grid equipment that will be delivered in early March.
The big picture: The actions come just days after Biden returned from an unexpected trip to Kyiv and a day after the United Nations General Assembly approved a resolution calling for Russia to withdraw its forces from Ukraine.
- China's government on Friday called for a cease-fire between Russia and Ukraine and for the start of peace talks to end the yearlong war.
What's next: Biden is expected to meet with other G7 leaders and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky virtually on Friday.
