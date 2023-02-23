UN General Assembly demands Russia withdraw from Ukraine
The UN General Assembly on Thursday approved a resolution calling for Russia to "immediately, completely and unconditionally" withdraw its forces from Ukraine.
Why it matters: The resolution is non-binding, but it carries symbolic weight by signifying Russia's continued isolation on the world stage ahead of Friday's one-year anniversary of the start of the war.
The big picture: 141 countries voted to approve the measure while 7, including Belarus, Nicaragua and Syria, voted against it. 32 countries abstained.
- The resolution also called for an immediate ceasefire and underscored the need to establish accountability for war crimes.
- Additionally, it highlighted "the need to reach, as soon as possible, a comprehensive, just and lasting peace" in line with the principles of the UN charter.
What they're saying: “Ukraine is effectively defending itself against a much stronger enemy and I appeal to you: this is a decisive moment to show support, unity, and solidarity," Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said during a General Assembly special session on Wednesday.
- Russia's Ambassador to the UN Vassily Nebenzia slammed the resolution earlier this week as "unbalanced and anti-Russian," Reuters reported.
- Last March, 141 countries voted to condemn Russia's invasion of Ukraine and demand its withdrawal.
Editor's note: This story is developing and will be updated.