Wagner boss Prigozhin listed as passenger in fatal plane crash

Yevgeny Prigozhin in in Rostov-on-Don on June 24. Photo: Handout/Wagner/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Wagner boss Yevgeny Prigozhin was listed as a passenger on a plane that crashed Wednesday in Russia's Tver region, killing all 10 people on board, Russian state media reported, citing the country's aviation authority.

The big picture: Russian officials have not confirmed Prigozhin was killed in the crash. The mercenary boss in June led a short-lived rebellion in what was seen as the biggest challenge to Russian President Vladimir Putin's rule since he came to power more than two decades ago.

Putin had called Prigozhin and his mercenary forces traitors during the mutiny, which ended following a deal in which the Wagner boss agreed to end his forces' march toward Moscow and go to Belarus in exchange for amnesty and certain security guarantees.

Prigozhin, however, was spotted in Russia multiple times since the deal was brokered.

Details: The Federal Air Transport Agency has launched an investigation into the crash.

Three crew members and seven passengers were on board the Embraer jet, per Russian media. At least eight bodies have reportedly been found at the crash site in the town of Kuzhenkino, according to government emergency services.

A playback of the flight showed that the plane was detected near Moscow around 2:59pm (UTC), according to Flightradar24, a live air traffic website. At 3:11pm UTC, the aircraft lost signal at 28,000 feet in altitude.

Before it lost signal, the plane did not experience a loss in altitude, according to the playback.

Russian state media reported that the private jet was on its way from Moscow to St. Petersburg. It is not clear what caused the crash.

Who is Yevgeny Prigozhin?

A former convict, Prigozhin has known Putin since the 1990s, when he was running a restaurant in St. Petersburg and Putin was a rising politician, Axios' Dave Lawler and Ivana Saric write.

After Putin took power, Prigozhin won so many government contracts that he was nicknamed "Putin's chef."

His interests soon stretched far beyond catering. He was indicted in the U.S. in 2018 for his role in running the Internet Research Agency, which spread disinformation online during the 2016 election campaign.

For years, Prigozhin denied any links to Wagner, but he has become the group's public face — and the Russian military's most vicious critic — since the invasion.

