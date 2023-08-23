Georgia prosecutor urges court to deny Mark Meadows' effort to delay arrest

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis urged a federal judge Wednesday to deny former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows' request to delay his arrest in the Georgia 2020 election case, per a court filing.

The big picture: Meadows, a co-defendant alongside former President Trump, has sought to move his charges to federal court and push back his Friday deadline to turn himself in to Fulton County authorities.

Driving the news: Willis called Meadows' request "meritless" and pointed out that even if he were under federal jurisdiction, he'd be subject to arrest and detention.

"Further, other former federal officers, to include the former President of the United States, have agreed to voluntarily surrender to State authorities without the claim of irreparable injury," Willis wrote in the filing.

Catch up quick: Meadows is charged with violating Georgia's racketeering law, known as RICO, and soliciting the violation of oath by a public officer — a charge related to being present during Trump's infamous phone call asking Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger (R) to "find" him more votes.