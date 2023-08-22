Former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows, a Trump co-defendant in the Georgia 2020 election case, is seeking to extend his deadline to surrender.

Driving the news: Meadows, who is due to turn himself in by noon Friday, asked the federal court in an emergency motion Tuesday to intervene and push back the date for when he has to give himself up to Fulton County authorities.

Meadows has asked a federal judge to move his charges to federal court ahead of filing a motion to dismiss the indictment. The judge ordered an evidentiary hearing on Meadows' request for Aug. 28.

As an alternative, Meadows' attorney asked the court to issue an order barring Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis from arresting him this week.

Willis already rejected his request earlier Tuesday for an extension of one business day, the court filing states.

Catch up quick: Meadows is charged with violating Georgia's racketeering law, known as RICO, and soliciting the violation of oath by a public officer — a charge related to being present during former President Trump's infamous phone call asking Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger (R) to "find" him more votes.

