Former President Trump during a campaign rally in Windham, New Hampshire, earlier this month. Photo: Joseph Prezioso/AFP via Getty Images

Former President Trump on Thursday canceled a press conference he'd scheduled for next week at which he said he'd present a report that would lead to his "complete EXONERATION" in his Georgia election interference case.

The big picture: Trump faces racketeering charges in the Georgia case — his fourth indictment in four months. The Republican 2024 presidential primary front-runner denies any wrongdoing in the cases.

Driving the news: "Rather than releasing the Report on the Rigged & Stolen Georgia 2020 Presidential Election on Monday, my lawyers would prefer putting this, I believe, Irrefutable & Overwhelming evidence of Election Fraud & Irregularities in formal Legal Filings," Trump said on his Truth Social platform.

Of note: Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp (R) said of Trump's unsubstantiated claims Monday: "For nearly three years now, anyone with evidence of fraud has failed to come forward — under oath — and prove anything in a court of law.

