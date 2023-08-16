53% of Americans approve DOJ prosecuting Trump over Jan. 6: poll

Share on email (opens in new window)

Data: AP National Opinion Research Center; Chart: Axios Visuals

About 53% of Americans approve of the Justice Department's decision to indict former President Trump over alleged efforts to overturn the 2020 election, according to a new AP/Norc poll.

Why it matters: The poll underscores the stark partisan divides in how Americans view Trump's mounting legal woes, as he remains the GOP presidential frontrunner for a potentially historic rematch against President Biden.

The poll, which was published Wednesday, was conducted before Trump on Monday was indicted for a fourth time — this time by an Atlanta-area grand jury over an alleged election subversion plot in Georgia.

He was indicted by the Justice Department earlier this month and has pleaded not guilty to all federal charges alleging he plotted to overturn the 2020 election.

By the numbers: Only 16% of Republicans approve of the DOJ indictment over Jan. 6 compared to 85% of Democrats and 47% of Independents, per AP.

47% of Americans overall believe that Trump's role in the events of the Jan. 6 attack was illegal, including 80% of Democrats and 15% of Republicans.

On Georgia, 51% of Americans overall said that Trump's attempt to interfere with the state's vote count in the 2020 election was illegal.

But 85% of Democrats believe the same compared to 16% of Republicans.

Meanwhile, members of each party expressed high levels of support for the prospect of Biden or Trump becoming their respective 2024 nominees.

82% of Democrats said they would definitely or probably support Biden as the Democratic nominee, while 74% of Republicans said the same of Trump being the GOP nominee.

Overall, 45% of Americans said they would support Biden as their party's nominee compared to 36% who said they would back Trump.

Zoom out: Trump now faces 91 criminal counts in four different jurisdictions.

He has pleaded not guilty to state charges in a hush-money case, federal charges in a classified documents case and federal charges in an election conspiracy case.

He and 18 co-defendants have until Aug. 25 to surrender in the Georgia case election meddling case, which many close to Trump have feared most imperils him.

Go deeper: Why Georgia's case against Trump could be so damaging

Methodology: This AP-NORC poll was conducted Aug. 10-14, 2023 using the AmeriSpeak® Panel. This poll is based on a nationally representative probability sample of 1,165 adults.