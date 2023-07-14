George Santos raises $130,000 but trails challengers

Rep. George Santos' (R-N.Y.) campaign is finally raising money, bringing in just over $130,000 in the last three months and spending most of it paying off debts he owes himself from his last campaign.

Why it matters: It's a dire position for the embattled Long Island freshman, and it pales in comparison to what some of his competitors have raised.

Driving the news: Santos' quarterly filing to the Federal Election Commission on Friday showed he brought in $133,000 in contributions between April and June, but had just $55,000 in cash on hand.

That's because he spent $85,000 this quarter paying off debt stemming from personal loans he reported making to his 2020 campaign, though he still had $530,000 in unpaid debt as of July.

Those personal loans have sparked scrutiny of his campaign finances, given revelations that he fabricated his resume and personal wealth.

By the numbers: Santos' second quarter haul, which comes on the heels of him filing to run for reelection, dwarfs the $5,300 he raised in the first three months of this year.

Veteran and business executive Kellen Curry, who is challenging Santos in the Republican primary, said he brought in more than $200,000.

Nonprofit founder Zak Malamed, a Democrat who launched his campaign halfway through the quarter, announced a $417,000 haul.

What we're watching: Whether Santos makes it to the election is a real question.