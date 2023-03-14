38 mins ago - Politics & Policy
George Santos files paperwork for potential 2024 re-election campaign
Embattled Rep. George Santos (R-N.Y.) filed paperwork declaring his intention to run for re-election in 2024 — even as he continues to face criticism and scrutiny for fabricating large swaths of his background.
Driving the news: Filing paperwork with the Federal Election Commission is not a confirmation of a 2024 campaign, but it reflects his refusal to step down as he continues to fend off accusations of lying.
- Santos, who is facing a House ethics probe, most recently denied allegations that he was the mastermind behind a 2017 credit card skimming scam.
Worth noting: Many lawmakers, including Republicans, have come out against Santos and called on him to resign.
- Several of his New York Republican colleagues backed draft legislation to stop him from profiting after leaving office.
- A poll conducted in January found that 78% of Santos' constituents say he should resign.