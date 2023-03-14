George Santos files paperwork for potential 2024 re-election campaign

Rep. George Santos leaves the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 12. Photo: Win McNamee via Getty Images

Embattled Rep. George Santos (R-N.Y.) filed paperwork declaring his intention to run for re-election in 2024 — even as he continues to face criticism and scrutiny for fabricating large swaths of his background.

Driving the news: Filing paperwork with the Federal Election Commission is not a confirmation of a 2024 campaign, but it reflects his refusal to step down as he continues to fend off accusations of lying.

Worth noting: Many lawmakers, including Republicans, have come out against Santos and called on him to resign.