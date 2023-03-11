Rep. George Santos (R-N.Y.) on Friday rejected allegations made by a Brazilian man convicted of fraud that he was the mastermind behind a 2017 credit card skimming scam.

Driving the news: "I’m innocent. I never did anything of criminal activity and I’m no mastermind of anything," Santos told reporters on Friday, per NBC News. "The story's false."

The accusations came after Politico published a sworn affidavit from Gustavo Ribeiro Trelha, who alleged that Santos oversaw the ATM skimming scheme.

Santos called the story "the newest insanity" and "categorically false" in a tweet on Thursday.

Details: Trelha pleaded guilty in 2017 to a charge of "access device fraud" in federal court for a scam in which card numbers and passwords were taken from an ATM. He served six months in prison before being deported to Brazil.

In an affidavit on March 7, Trelha alleged that Santos taught him how to clone ATM and credit cards, and how to use skimming devices to do so.

“I am coming forward today to declare that the person in charge of the crime of credit card fraud when I was arrested was George Santos/Anthony Devolder,” he wrote in the statement.

Santos' full name is George Anthony Devolder Santos.

Of note: Santos appeared at a 2017 hearing on behalf of Trelha and acknowledged to a judge that they were "family friends." Trelha also reportedly once lived in Santos' apartment in Winter Park, Florida, according to the New York Times.

Zoom out: This is the latest in a string of controversies surrounding the first-term House member from Long Island. Santos faces multiple investigations into fabrications he made on the campaign trail. Several of his Republican colleagues have demanded for his resignation.