George Santos tells colleagues he’s stepping down from House committees

Rep. George Santos (R-N.Y.) told colleagues on Tuesday he is stepping down from his assignments on the Small Business and Science Committees, according to five sources — including two House GOP members.

Why it matters: The announcement comes as the first-term House member from Long Island faces a multitude of investigations into sweeping fabrications he made on the campaign trail, along with considerable blowback from the public and within Congress.

