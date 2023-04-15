George Santos’ campaign fund has net loss in 2023
Rep. George Santos’ (R-N.Y.) campaign finances are in a dire state, as the embattled Long Islander has had a net loss of $3,000 so far this year, according to Federal Election Commission filings.
Why it matters: Despite calls from within his own party to resign over his widespread deceptions during the last campaign, Santos hasn't ruled out running for a second term.
- The New York Post reported Santos plans to announce his reelection bid as soon as Monday, even as he already faces one primary challenger.
Driving the news: Santos raised about $5,300 in the first three months of 2023 but refunded roughly $8,300 to donors during the same period, according to the filings.
- Most of the $5,300 came in the form of small contributions from the GOP fundraising platform WinRed, with one additional $250 donation from a donor named Sacha Basin.
- That left Santos with $25,000 cash on hand going into April. He reported no expenditures this year other than the refunds.
- Santos also owes $715,000 from loans he reported making to his campaign last cycle — the subject of considerable public scrutiny and an FEC probe, given his questionable personal finances.
Between the lines: Virtually all of Santos’ cash on hand was raised in the weeks between the November election and a New York Times report in December that revealed blatant falsehoods he told on the campaign trail.
- Among the alleged fabrications were details about his education and professional background, his religious identity and family history. He also faced a litany of legal issues.
By contrast, Santos’ fellow GOP freshmen in highly competitive New York seats — who unlike him are not expected to face serious primary challenges in 2024 — raised far more for their campaigns.
- Rep. Marc Molinaro (R-N.Y.), for example, brought in nearly $640,000 during the first quarter and had more than $600,000 in cash on hand.