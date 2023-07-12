Elon Musk to discuss AI with two congressmen on Twitter Spaces

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Elon Musk at the Viva Tech Fair in France on June 16, 2023. Photo: Nathan Laine/Bloomberg via Getty Images.

Tech billionaire Elon Musk will host a Twitter Spaces talk on Wednesday with a bipartisan pair of House members focused on artificial intelligence, Axios has learned.

Why it matters: The conversation comes as lawmakers in both chambers and across the ideological spectrum scramble to craft legislation regulating the rapidly advancing technology.

What we're hearing: The chat with Reps. Ro Khanna (D-Calif.) and Mike Gallagher (R-Wisc.) will take place around 7:00 p.m. ET, according to two congressional aides.

Khanna, who represents Silicon Valley, has been pushing for AI guardrails for years.

Gallagher chairs the House's China Select Committee and has warned about China using the technology to strengthen its surveillance state.

Zoom in: This is the Twitter CEO's latest attempt to turn Twitter Spaces, the platform's social audio feature, into a hub for political discussion.

Those efforts hit a snag in May when GOP presidential candidate Ron DeSantis' campaign rollout was plagued with catastrophic glitches.

The big picture: It looks increasingly likely that Congress will try to pass major AI regulations this session.