1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

Elon Musk to discuss AI with two congressmen on Twitter Spaces

Andrew Solender

Elon Musk at the Viva Tech Fair in France on June 16, 2023. Photo: Nathan Laine/Bloomberg via Getty Images.

Tech billionaire Elon Musk will host a Twitter Spaces talk on Wednesday with a bipartisan pair of House members focused on artificial intelligence, Axios has learned.

Why it matters: The conversation comes as lawmakers in both chambers and across the ideological spectrum scramble to craft legislation regulating the rapidly advancing technology.

What we're hearing: The chat with Reps. Ro Khanna (D-Calif.) and Mike Gallagher (R-Wisc.) will take place around 7:00 p.m. ET, according to two congressional aides.

  • Khanna, who represents Silicon Valley, has been pushing for AI guardrails for years.
  • Gallagher chairs the House's China Select Committee and has warned about China using the technology to strengthen its surveillance state.

Zoom in: This is the Twitter CEO's latest attempt to turn Twitter Spaces, the platform's social audio feature, into a hub for political discussion.

The big picture: It looks increasingly likely that Congress will try to pass major AI regulations this session.

