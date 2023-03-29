Top Republican: China wants to use AI to perfect "Orwellian" surveillance state

Rep. Mike Gallagher (R-Wis.), chair of the House China select committee, told Axios that Beijing views artificial intelligence as an "instrument or weapon with which to perfect its Orwellian techno-totalitarian surveillance state."

Why it matters: The speed of recent developments in AI has caused alarm among some policymakers and tech leaders. Gallagher said his "primary concern" is that the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) will use the technology to "perfect" and "export" its authoritarian model beyond its borders.

What they're saying: "I think our challenge ... is to ensure that AI is used as an instrument for human flourishing and freedom," Gallagher told Axios' Alexi McCammond at the second annual What's Next Summit.