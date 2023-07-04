President Biden in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building in Washington, D.C. on Tuesday. Photo: Ting Shen/Bloomberg via Getty Images

President Biden urged congressional Republicans to enact "commonsense reforms" of gun laws after a series of mass shootings over the extended Fourth of July holiday weekend left at least 10 people dead.

Driving the news: A mass shooting in Fort Worth, Texas, late Monday left three people dead and eight others wounded, police said Tuesday. Hours earlier, five people were killed and two children injured in a shooting in Philadelphia. On Sunday, a shooting at a Baltimore block party left two people dead and at least 28 others with gunshot wounds.

What he's saying: "Over the last few days, our nation has once again endured a wave of tragic and senseless shootings in communities across America — from Philadelphia to Fort Worth, Baltimore to Lansing, Wichita to Chicago.

Biden renewed his calls for Congress to "ban assault weapons and high-capacity magazines, to require safe storage of guns, to end gun manufacturers’ immunity from liability, and to enact universal background checks" to "address the epidemic of gun violence that is tearing our communities apart."

