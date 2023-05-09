U.S. on record pace for mass killings

Data: AP/USA Today/Northeastern University mass killings database. Chart: Recreated from AP

This year has seen more mass killings to date than any other year since 2006, according to a database from USA Today, Northeastern University, and Associated Press.

Driving the news: The killings in 2023 have been driven "exclusively by gun violence," as all 22 incidents of mass murder this year have involved guns, per AP.

Catch up quick: A mass killing is defined as an incident in which four or more victims, not counting the assailant, are killed.

These killings can be perpetrated with knives or other weapons, but most are mass shootings.

State of play: The U.S. usually experiences about six mass killings in public places per year, with 10 being the highest it has ever seen in a single year, James Alan Fox, a professor at Northeastern University who oversees the database, told USA Today.

The mass shooting in Allen, Texas this weekend marked the sixth public mass killing of 2023, just over a third of the way through the year.

Zoom out: The U.S. experiences a legion of mass shootings every year, with 2023 already seeing high-profile mass shootings in California, Kentucky, and Tennessee.

