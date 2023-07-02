2 dead, 28 injured in shooting at Baltimore block party

Mass-shooting scene in the 800 block of Gretna Court in Baltimore today. Photo: Kyle Mazza/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

A mass shooting at a Baltimore block party early Sunday morning left two dead and at least 28 injured, city officials said.

Driving the news: Police said they started receiving 911 calls at 12:30 a.m., and arrived to find an 18-year-old woman dead at the scene.

Nine people were transported from the scene to hospitals. 20 people walked into nearby hospitals. Three of the victims are in critical condition, according to police.

A 20-year-old man, who was taken to the hospital, was later pronounced dead.

Acting Commissioner Richard Worley said police have "no information on suspects or a motive at this time."

The big picture: There have been more mass shootings in the U.S. so far this year than days, according to the Gun Violence Archive.

As of Sunday morning, there have been three mass shootings in July in Baltimore; Wichita, Kansas; and Tulsa, Oklahoma.

Details: Mayor Brandon Scott told CNN the shooting occurred during the annual block party in Baltimore's Brooklyn neighborhood.

Scott described it as "a working-class neighborhood filled with immense pride."

"It is a neighborhood that has had its troubles, but a neighborhood that has seen some folks in that community really determined to see it be successful and see things turn around," Scott said.

What they're saying: "This was a reckless, cowardly act that happened here that has permanently altered many lives," Scott said.

"I hope every single breath that you take, that you think about the lives that you took, and you think about the lives that you impacted here tonight," the mayor added.

Scott also brought attention to gun control, saying that the shooting "highlights the impacts and the need to deal with the over-proliferation of illegal guns on our streets and the ability for those who should not have them to get their hands on them."