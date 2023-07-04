8 people shot in Philadelphia, police say

Share on email (opens in new window)

Eight people were shot in southwestern Philadelphia Monday evening, police said.

Details: Philadelphia Police Department spokesperson Miguel Torres said in an emailed statement that officers had taken a suspect into custody over the mass shooting.

Police spokesperson Jasmine Reilly told CNN six of those shot were transported to the Penn Presbyterian Medical Center and two others the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia.

The patients' conditions were not immediately released.

What they're saying: "Horrified by the reports of a shooting in Southwest Philadelphia," Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney tweeted.

My heart is with the loved ones and families of everyone involved, and I send my prayers to the victims," he added. "This devastating violence must stop."

The big picture: At least 339 mass shootings have occurred in the U.S. so far this year, per the Gun Violence Archive. It defines a mass shooting as a situation in which at least four people are shot and either injured or killed, not including the shooter.

Editor's note: This a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.