8 people shot in Philadelphia, police say
Eight people were shot in southwestern Philadelphia Monday evening, police said.
Details: Philadelphia Police Department spokesperson Miguel Torres said in an emailed statement that officers had taken a suspect into custody over the mass shooting.
- Police spokesperson Jasmine Reilly told CNN six of those shot were transported to the Penn Presbyterian Medical Center and two others the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia.
- The patients' conditions were not immediately released.
What they're saying: "Horrified by the reports of a shooting in Southwest Philadelphia," Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney tweeted.
- My heart is with the loved ones and families of everyone involved, and I send my prayers to the victims," he added. "This devastating violence must stop."
The big picture: At least 339 mass shootings have occurred in the U.S. so far this year, per the Gun Violence Archive. It defines a mass shooting as a situation in which at least four people are shot and either injured or killed, not including the shooter.
Editor's note: This a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.