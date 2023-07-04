Skip to main content
8 people shot in Philadelphia, police say

Rebecca Falconer
Police tape hangs from a barricade at the corner of Lombard and 4th Streets in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, on June 5, 2022.

Photo: Kriston Jae Bethel / AFP) (Photo by KRISTON JAE BETHEL/AFP via Getty Images

Eight people were shot in southwestern Philadelphia Monday evening, police said.

Details: Philadelphia Police Department spokesperson Miguel Torres said in an emailed statement that officers had taken a suspect into custody over the mass shooting.

  • Police spokesperson Jasmine Reilly told CNN six of those shot were transported to the Penn Presbyterian Medical Center and two others the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia.
  • The patients' conditions were not immediately released.

What they're saying: "Horrified by the reports of a shooting in Southwest Philadelphia," Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney tweeted.

  • My heart is with the loved ones and families of everyone involved, and I send my prayers to the victims," he added. "This devastating violence must stop."

The big picture: At least 339 mass shootings have occurred in the U.S. so far this year, per the Gun Violence Archive. It defines a mass shooting as a situation in which at least four people are shot and either injured or killed, not including the shooter.

Editor's note: This a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.

