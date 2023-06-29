Share on email (opens in new window)

President Biden makes a statement about the Supreme Court’s decision on affirmative action at the White House on June 29 in Washington, DC. Photo: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

President Biden on Thursday strongly rebuked the Supreme Court's decision dismantling affirmative action in the nation's colleges and universities.

What he's saying: "Today, the court once again walked away from decades of precedent," Biden told reporters at the White House. "The court has effectively ended affirmative action in college admissions, and I strongly, strongly disagree with the court's decision."

The president called affirmative action "misunderstood," adding that although "talent, creativity and hard work are everywhere across this country," equal opportunity is not.

Of note: As Biden walked away from the podium, a reporter asked: "Is this a rogue court?"

The president stopped in his tracks and paused for a moment before saying, "This is not a normal court," then continued out the door.

Catch up quick: The Supreme Court ruled 6-3 that colleges can't explicitly consider applicants' race in admissions. The decision is expected to drastically alter how colleges attract diverse student populations.

The landmark ruling is the second time in about a year that the court's conservative majority has upended decades of precedent.

Driving the news: In the wake of the court’s decision, Biden called on colleges and universities to expand access to educational opportunity for all.

When selecting qualified applicants, the president advised the nation's colleges to consider adversities students have overcome, including their financial means, where they grew up and went to high school and personal experiences of hardship or discrimination, including racial discrimination.

"We cannot let this decision be the last word," Biden said. "While the court can render a decision, it cannot change what America stands for."

Editor's note: This story was updated with additional information.