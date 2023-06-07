Dimon told House Dems to get rid of the debt ceiling
JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon told a group of center-left House Democrats he believes the debt ceiling should be abolished, while praising the bill that was just signed, according to two sources familiar with his comments.
Why it matters: The debt ceiling has increasingly become a catalyst for brinksmanship in Washington.
- The U.S. narrowly averted default this month when President Biden signed a bill to raise the debt limit, in exchange for deficit reduction measures, just days before the projected X-date.
Driving the news: Dimon sat down for a closed-door lunch on Wednesday with the New Democrat Coalition, a group of nearly 100 center-left House Democrats.
He advocated for a broad list of policy preferences, including:
- Immigration reform as a solution for labor shortages, as well as boosting border security.
- Support for community and regional banks.
- Increasing the earned income tax credit and eliminating the carried interest loophole.
- Education reform and workforce training, as well as eliminating degree requirements for certain jobs and removing the “convict” box from job applications.
- Reducing regulations on small businesses.
The backdrop: Many of these positions are top priorities for the New Democrats, who have been working with the center-right Republican Governance Group on possible bipartisan collaboration.
- Immigration reform and border security, in particular, are areas the New Democrats aim to find common ground.
What they’re saying: Dimon told reporters ahead of the lunch he was there to talk about “whatever is on [members’] minds,” adding, “They invited me to come talk to them, I’m thrilled to do it.”
- Rep. Derek Kilmer (D-Wash.), vice chair of the group, said in a CNBC interview on Wednesday: “Part of the conversation with Jamie Dimon … I think it is appropriate that we look at reforms to this conversation around the debt ceiling.”
- “What you see time after time after time is hostage-taking,” Kilmer said, “With a scenario where you simply cannot shoot the hostage without having real impacts to the American economy.”
Dimon brushed off rumors he's eyeing a presidential bid, referring to a spokesperson's statement that he has "no intention" of running."
- But, he added, “I never say never to anything.”
- A JPMorgan spokesperson declined to comment.