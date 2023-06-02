DOJ closes Mike Pence classified document investigation without charges

Former Vice President Mike Pence speaks during a "Lumber and Lobster" event on May 17 in Dover, New Hampshire. Photo: Scott Eisen/Getty Images

Former Vice President Mike Pence will not be charged in the Department of Justice probe into the discovery of classified documents at his Indiana residence, a source familiar with the decision confirmed to Axios.

Driving the news: A Department of Justice official confirmed Friday the authenticity of a letter obtained first by NBC News informing Pence's attorney that the investigation into the classified documents is closed.

The DOJ official declined to comment further.

The big picture: The news comes as Pence is expected to announce next week that he is running for president in 2024.

Special counsel Jack Smith could also be nearing the end of his criminal investigation into whether former President Trump mishandled classified documents at his Mar-a-Lago residence.

Catch up quick: The FBI in January said that it had retrieved a "small number of documents" with classified document markings from Pence's home in Carmel, Indiana.

Pence, after revelations about the discovery of classified documents at President Biden's residence, engaged lawyers to review documents at his home "out of an abundance of caution," Greg Jacob, Pence's counsel, wrote in a Jan. 18 letter to the National Archives.

letter to the National Archives. A "small number of documents that could potentially contain sensitive or classified information" were discovered at Pence's home.

Go deeper... Congress given access to Trump, Biden and Pence classified docs